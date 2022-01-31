DMS wrestling team places eighth at invitational

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team placed eight out of the 14 wrestlers who competed in an invitational at Galesburg Jan. 22.

“We competed in our first invitational and did well,” said DMS Wrestling Coach Andy Crawley. Winning championships for the Chieftains were Cinthia Villegas, Jacob Villegas, Rowan Bradford and Roman Paredes. Finishing second were Issac Phillips, Cody White and Skylar Vincek, while finishing fourth was Jenna Bradford.

Also picking up wins were Kylar Marshall, Ryan Caldwell and Denton Grierson.

Dowagiac hosted Niles and Otsego Jan. 27, where it won nine out of 10 matches against the Bulldogs and six out of 10 against the Vikings.

“We continue to improve every match,” Crawley said. “That’s all we can ask for.”

Winning two matches on the night were Cinthia Villegas, Jacob Villegas, Bradford, Cameron White, Paredes and Riley McCaffery. Also picking up wins were Phillips and Peyton Williamson.

Dowagiac returns to action Friday when it travels to Vicksburg.