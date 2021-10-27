MHSAA tournament tickets should be purchased online
Published 2:31 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021
DOWAGIAC — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is using GoFan for its online ticket service for postseason events in all sports.
Fans should go to gofan.co and search their respective high school to find the tickets for the postseason game or match they are planning to attend. Most high schools will not be selling tickets at the door.
All tickets will include a GoFan service fee. Here is the cost of tickets for the upcoming tournaments:
Cross Country
Regionals – $6
Finals – $11.50 (includes parking)
11-Player Football
Districts – $7.30
Regionals – $9.40
Semifinals – $10.45
11-Player Finals – $20 (four games)
Volleyball
Districts – $7.30
Regionals – $9.40
Quarterfinals – $10.45
Semifinals – $11.50 (four matches)
Finals – $11.50 (four matches)