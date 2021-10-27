MHSAA tournament tickets should be purchased online

DOWAGIAC — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is using GoFan for its online ticket service for postseason events in all sports.

Fans should go to gofan.co and search their respective high school to find the tickets for the postseason game or match they are planning to attend. Most high schools will not be selling tickets at the door.

All tickets will include a GoFan service fee. Here is the cost of tickets for the upcoming tournaments:

Cross Country

Regionals – $6

Finals – $11.50 (includes parking)

11-Player Football

Districts – $7.30

Regionals – $9.40

Semifinals – $10.45

11-Player Finals – $20 (four games)

Volleyball

Districts – $7.30

Regionals – $9.40

Quarterfinals – $10.45

Semifinals – $11.50 (four matches)

Finals – $11.50 (four matches)