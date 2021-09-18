September 19, 2021

Roundup: Bobcats, Bucks drop non-league games on the road

By Staff Report

Published 3:24 pm Saturday, September 18, 2021

SAND CREEK — After a quarter of Friday night’s Brandywine at Sand Creek football game, the visiting Bobcats were hanging with the Aggies.

Brandywine trailed by only a touchdown, 24-16, but that was a close as the Bobcats would get as Sand Creek outscored Brandywine 38-18 over the final three quarters to earn a 62-34 non-conference victory.

The loss dropped Brandywine’s record to 2-2, while the Aggies improved to 3-1.

The Bobcats were unable to stop the Aggies’ John Alexander, who rushed for 262 yards on 21 carries and scored six touchdowns.

Sand Creek finished the game with 363 yards on the ground. Quarterback George Hilliard was 2-for-3 for 22 yards passing.

Brandywine had a solid night running the football as the Bobcats finished with 277 yards on the ground, led by Michael Palmer’s 174 yards on 27 carries and a pair of scores. Quarterback Blake Krueger was 6-of-18 for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Conner Dye caught three of those passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Carter Sobecki had six tackles, including three for losses that totaled 12 yards. He was credited with a pass break-up. Jordan Grice had five tackles and Palmer four. Joe Frazier and Jacob Sherrick both recovered fumbles.

Brandywine remains on the road Friday night as it heads to Lawton for a non-conference game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

 

Buchanan at South Haven

Host South Haven took a 30-19 lead into the second half against visiting Buchanan Friday night, and then had to hold off the Bucks to win 30-26 in BCS Athletic Conference action.

South Haven had 412 yards of total offense compared to 193 for Buchanan, which dropped to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in the BCS.

The Bucks continued to struggle running the football as they finished with just five yards on the ground.

Quarterback Connor LeGault was 17-of-28 for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was also intercepted four times by the Rams. Drew Glavin had seven receptions for 53 yards and Dillon Oatsvall five receptions for 52 yards.

Thomas VanOverBerghe and Jack Ruth caught the touchdown passes.

Troy Holloway had 15 tackles to lead the Bucks, who got 14.5 tackles from Ruth and 11.5 tackles from Glavin.

The Bucks return home Friday night to host Kalamazoo Loy Norrix. Kickoff at Memorial Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Medical event causes car to crash into Dowagiac Burger King

Cass County

Cassopolis man sent to prison on drug charges

Dowagiac

SMC recognized for turning students into citizens

Dowagiac

ETS program awarded grant from Department of Education

Cass County

Dowagiac man who broke elementary school windows sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Changes to retirement benefits cause for concern among Cass County employees

News

Niles first ward residents ask for an end to gun violence in their community

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement