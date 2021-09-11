Ranger rebound from first loss to shutout Comstock 28-0

CASSOPOLIS — Behind a suffocating defense and potent rushing attack, the Cassopolis Rangers took care of business against the Comstock Colts at William F. Scott Field Friday night.

After dropping its first game of the season last week to Brandywine, the Rangers rebounded for a 28-0 win in Southwest 10 Conference play.

Comstock (2-1) had its first two possessions end on fumbles. The first on a blocked punt by senior Jermaine Williams and the next by Collin Bogue.

“Our defense is continuing to improve,” said Cassopolis Coach Stephen Green. “We are starting to gel, and we finally had a full week of practice due to the holiday and early game in the first week.”

Following Williams’ blocked punt and a fumble recovery, he would take the next play from scrimmage and scamper 18 yards for his first touchdown of the game. Williams also scored from one yard out to complete the drive following the Bogue recovery. He finished the night with 67 yards rushing on 12 carries along with a 21-yard reception.

“He (Williams) is just strong,” Green said. “In my 22 years coaching football, he is one the strongest kids I’ve seen in the weight room. He acts like a grown man playing the game out here.”

Overall, Green was happy with his offensive line.

“Much like our defense, we are starting to gel,” he said. “We started the season with six new guys, and they are starting to play better. We may not be pushing the defensive line around a lot, but we are doing our assignments and getting in their way.”

Altogether, Cassopolis (2-1) amassed 173 rushing yards on 41 carries. Eight different Rangers carried the ball in the contest.

Leading 15-0 entering the second half, the Rangers forced consecutive three-and-outs and held the Colts to zero rushing yards in the third quarter.

Daishean Jamison added his name to the scoring column with a 1-yard touchdown run to increase the Rangers’ lead to 22-0.

Cassopolis senior R.J. Drews intercepted an Owen Drake pass at the start of the fourth quarter, and the Rangers proceeded to eat up seven minutes of game clock before Anthony Chanthavongsavath scored from 8-yards out.

In total, the Rangers scored 21 points off turnovers.

“We are continuing to get better every day, “Green commented. “We are pleased with the progress and have a very young team with not a lot of experience on Friday nights. We haven’t had a junior varsity the past two years, so any win that comes, we will take it, especially a conference win.”

The Rangers will travel to Southwest 10 foe Hartford Friday to take on the 0-3 Indians, who were on the end of a lopsided 71-0 loss to Centreville.