July 28, 2021

The Edwardsburg All-Stars went 4-2 at the NBGSA Open July 16-18 to finish second. In front from left are: ): Norah Wilson, Elaina Lesicki, Vanessa Garcia, Addison Schrock, Lila Bentzer, Kora Swanson; second row: Coach Shane Shidler, Haleia Vargo, Kinzie Meese, Haizlee Gardini, Maddie Bay, Ryla Shidler, Harper Layman. Missing from photo are Coach Trish Gardini and Coach Aesa Lesicki. (Submitted photo)

Edwardsburg All-Stars second at NBGSA Open

By Staff Report

Published 10:05 pm Monday, July 26, 2021

NILES — The Edwardsburg Little League 7/8 Girls Machine Pitch All-Stars finished second at the Niles-Brandywine Girls Softball Association Open the weekend of July 16 through July 18.

The All-Stars had to play three games on both Saturday and Sunday. Edwardsburg went 2-1 on Saturday to get the No. 2 seed for Sunday’s single elimination bracket play.

Edwardsburg won its first two games on Sunday to advance to the championship game against Midwest Pride, the only travel softball team in the tournament, out of Granger, Indiana.

Midwest Pride was the only team to beat Edwardsburg in the tournament.

The All-Stars were sponsored by North American Forest Products of Edwardsburg, which covered the cost of the tournament.



