June 14, 2021

Emma Denison was one of four Edwardsburg players to earn Division 2 All-District honors. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Eddies, Vikings, Chieftains earn all-division spots

By Staff Report

Published 3:06 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

NILES — Division 2 District champion Edwardsburg, along with Niles and Dowagiac, were well represented on the All-District squad, which was selected by district coaches recently.

Champion Edwardsburg was represented by outfielder Lindsey Dalenberg, third baseman Alyssa Gearhart, pitcher Emma Denison, at-large player Caitlin Tighe and Coach of the Year Dean Dixon.

Niles had outfielder Alexis Rauch, second baseman Taylor Young and pitcher Mya Syson selected, in what is the first step in the all-state selection process.

Dowagiac had Aubrey Busby picked as an outfielder and Caleigh Wimberly picked as an at-large player.

Dowagiac also received the sportsmanship award.

 

Division 2 All-District Softball

Outfield

Alexis Rauch, Niles

Aubrey Busby, Dowagiac

Lindsey Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

 

Shortstop

Kali Heivilin, Three Rivers

 

First Base

Ava Forman, Three Rivers

 

Second Base

Taylor Young, Niles

 

Third Base

Alyssa Gearhart, Edwardsburg

 

Catcher

Madison Wilder, Paw Paw

 

Pitcher

Emma Denison, Edwardsburg

Mya Syson, Niles

 

Utility

Shantel Blyly, Three Rivers

 

Designated Player

Brooklyn Furlong, Three Rivers

 

At-Large

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg

Caleigh Wimberley, Dowagiac

 

Coach of the Year

Dean Dixon, Edwardsburg

 

Sportsmanship

Dowagiac

 

