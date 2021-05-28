Daily Data: Friday, May 28
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 3, BERRIEN SPRINGS 0
At Berrien Springs
Halftime Score
Dowagiac 2, Berrien Springs 0
First Half
D – Martha Schaller
D – Faith Green
Second Half
D – Riley Stack (Allie Conner assist)
Shots on Goal
Dowagiac 15
Berrien Spring 2
Saves
Dowagiac 1 (Kaylah Contreras)
Varsity record: Dowagiac 7-6-1
SOFTBALL
DOWAGIAC 5-7, DECATUR 0-8
At Decatur
First Game
Dowagiac 201 010 1 – 5 8 1
Decatur 000 000 0 – 0 3 4
Sierra Carpenter (W); Cecilia Conforti (L)
2B: Carpenter (DO) 2, Caleigh Wimberley (DO), Emma Madden (DE)
Second Game
Dowagiac 000 202 3 – 7 5 3
Decatur 032 000 3 – 8 7 3
Breanna Franks, Cecilia Conforti (W); Sierra Carpenter, Jessie Hulett (2), Aubrey Busby (L,3)
2B: Emma Madden (DE), Lauren Orgin (DE), Conforti (DE)
HR: Gwendoly Grosvenor (DE)
Varsity records: Dowagiac 17-11, Decatur 15-11
BASEBALL
DOWAGIAC 11-7, DECATUR 2-3
First Game
Dowagiac 401 103 2 – 11 12 1
Decatur 000 200 0 – 2 8 1
Henry Weller (W); Brandon Bruno (L), Brendan Hunsburger (4)
Second Game
Dowagiac 300 004 0 – 7 10 2
Decatur 110 100 0 – 3 7 4
Maggert (W); Ethan Makowski (L), Alex Smith (6)
2B: Kanyon Binns (DO), Brendan Hunsburger (DE)
Varsity records: Dowagiac 10-16-1, Decatur 13-14
