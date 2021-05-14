May 14, 2021

Brandywine’s Katie Stratton returns a shot during the No. 1 doubles championship match of the BCS Athletic Conference Girls Tennis Tournament at Leeper Park in South Bend Thursday. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Bobcats win eighth consecutive BCS girls tennis championship

By Scott Novak

Published 1:29 pm Friday, May 14, 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — No other school has ever won a BCS Athletic Conference girls tennis championship in the league’s history other than Brandywine.

The Bobcats captured their eighth consecutive league championship at Leeper Park Thursday as they edged rival Niles. Brandywine, which had players in all eight championship flights, finished with 59 points, while the Vikings finished with 54 points.

Buchanan took third with 53 points. Rounding out the field were South Haven (30), Berrien Springs (29), New Buffalo (28) and Bridgman-Lake Michigan Catholic (23).

It was the second straight season that Brandywine was represented in all eight championship flights. There was no tournament in 2019 after the Michigan High School Athletic Association canceled spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Bobcats have never lost a BCS dual match.

“Anytime you can put all eight flights in the finals, you know the results will be good,” said veteran Brandywine Coach Joe Marazita. “With 11 new players in our starting lineup, our team had to really work hard for this title, and they earned it.”

The Bobcats won the No. 2 singles title, with Hannah Earles defeating Katie Schau, of Buchanan, 6-3 and 6-1 in the finals.

In doubles, Brandywine split the flights with the Vikings, winning at No. 2 and No. 4, while Niles won at No. 1 and No. 4.

Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath defeated Niles’ Nevaeh Williams and Anna Johnson 7-5 and 6-1 to capture the No. 2 doubles title. Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsey defeated Niles’ Zoe Gondeck and Anna Kennedy 7-5 and 6-4 to capture the No. 4 championship.

Niles’ Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight avenged a regular-season loss to Brandywine’s Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey to win the No. 1 doubles championship. The defeated their rivals 6-3 and 6-2 in the finals.

At No. 3 doubles, the Vikings’ Stella McDaniel and Meg Klingerman also avenged its regular-season loss to Tressa Hullinger and Ellie Knapp with a 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3 victory.

Marazita credited the work by veterans Stratton and Williamson for the team’s success this season.

“The leadership provided by Katie Stratton and Jessica Williamson has really contributed to our team’s identity and positive practice habits,” he said. “Coach [Rich] Robbins and myself are very proud of their group of over-achievers.”

The teams will now turn their focus to the MHSAA regional tournaments, which begin on Thursday.

Niles will travel to Three Rivers for its Division 3 regional, which will also include Edwardsburg.

Brandywine and Buchanan will compete in the Division 4 regional, which also includes Dowagiac. The Division 4 regional is being hosted by Berrien Springs.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager discusses area development

News

Resident connected with unpublished manuscript handwritten by her mother

Business

Niles business wins 2021 distinction, given green light to build kitchen

Cass County

Homeless man gets jail for attempting to steal vehicle

Edwardsburg

Woman arrested following Ontwa Township drug search

News

Gov. Whitmer lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated Michiganders

Buchanan

Berrien County Health Department to begin administering Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds

Dowagiac

Past Rotary president presented Paul Harris Award

Cass County

Virtual community resource forum taking place June 4

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 speakers

Berrien County

Berrien County approves wellness plan, expansion of Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremonies for children’s nook, fireplace area

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

Edwardsburg

Two South Bend residents arrested following Ontwa Township traffic stop

Business

Inflatable water park on the horizon for Stone Lake

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac, Penn Township renew water system agreement

News

Niles veterinarian’s license suspended after September discovery of dead animals on property

News

Lakeland breaks ground on cardiac expansion in Niles

News

South Bend Symphony Orchestra concert at to take place at Riverfront Park

Business

Indeck volunteers clean up Island Park in preparation for park’s reopening

Dowagiac

SERVPRO donates smoke detectors to Dowagiac Fire Department

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Area History Museum announces 2021 photo displays

Buchanan

Blossomtime announces Blessing of the Blossoms

Cass County

VIDEO: Cass County memorial service honors fallen deputy