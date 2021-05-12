Daily Data: Thursday, May 13
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 2, STURGIS 1
At Dowagiac
Dowagiac Goals
Allie Conner, Martha Schaller
Saves
Dowagiac 18 (Kaylah Contreras)
TENNIS
BRANDYWINE 8, BRONSON 0
At Niles
Singles
- Jessica Williamson (BW) d. Kennedy Outwatear 6-1, 6-1; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Kayden Alli 6-1, 6-2; 3. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Morgan Fill 6-0, 6-0; 4. Dani Holden (BW) wins by forfeit
Doubles
- Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Alyssa Hurley-Meline Malherde 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) wins by forfeit; 3. Tressa Hullinger-Ellie Knapp (BW) wins by forfeit; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) wins by forfeit
BRANDYWINE 8, DOWAGIAC 0
At Niles
Singles
- Jessica Williamson (BW) wins by forfeit; 2. Hannah Earles (BW) d. Isabella Ruiz 6-0, 6-1; 3. Ellie Knapp (BW) d. Ruby Maggert 6-0, 6-0; 4. Cortney Bates (BW) d. Taylor Palmer 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Katie Stratton-Emma Hinsey (BW) d. Gabbi Munson-Lily Hiler 6-0, 6-0; 2. Abbie Hubbard-Morgan Horvath (BW) wins by forfeit; 3. Dani Holden-Tressa Hullinger (BW) wins by forfeit; 4. Meg Pomranka-Grace Hinsey (BW) win by forfeit
Varsity record: Brandywine 13-0
SOFTBALL
EDWARDSBURG 9-11, THREE RIVERS 7-6
At Three Rivers
First Game
Edwardsburg 150 210 0 – 9 14 7
Three Rivers 204 001 0 – 7 7 3
Emma Denison (W), Hannah Hartline (S,2); Ava Forman (L)
2B: Samantha Baker (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)
3B: Ella Castelucci (ED), Baker (ED), Kali Heivilin (TR)
Second Game
Edwardsburg 000 123 5 – 11 14 5
Three Rivers 203 100 0 – 6 7 1
Averie Markel, Hannah Hartline (W,5); Natalie Barnes (L), Payton Ware (6),Ava Forman (6)
2B: Caitlin Tighe (ED), Samantha Baker (ED), Markel (ED), Shantel Blyly (TR)
3B: Baker (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)
Varsity records: Edwardsburg 13-8, Three Rivers 11-8
TRACK & FIELD
At Centreville
Boys Results
Team scores
Centreville 104, Cassopolis 24, Marcellus 95, Cassopolis 37
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
100: 2. Cole Millirans 11.85, 4. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 12.03; 800: 3. Robert Ward 2:16.00, 5. Ben Gillesby 2:27.32; 1,600: 1. William Westphal 5:14,02, 3. Aiden Ward 5:39.28, 5. Ben Gillesby 5:52.85; 3,200: 1. William Westphal 11:34.90; 110 hurdles: 2. Daishean Jamison 17.80; 300 hurdles: 5. Jadyn Brown 54.07; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Anthony Chanthavongsavath, Cole Millirans, Steven Christopher. Mason Polomcak) 48.29; 800 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Cole Millirans, Daishean Jamison, Braydon Grissom, Mason Polomcak) 1:39.36; 1,600 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Robert Ward, Daishean Jamison, Cole Millirans, Braydon Grissom) 3:43.67; 3,200 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Ben Gillesby, Aiden Ward, William Westphal, Robert Ward) 9:23.00; Shot put: 5. Braydon Grissom 31-2; High jump: 3. William Westphal 5-3; Long jump: 1. Mason Polomcak 18-10, 2. Anthony Chanthavongsavath 18-7, 3. Steven Christopher 18-3, 5. Braydon Grissom 17-10.75
Girls Results
Team Scores
Centreville 102, Cassopolis 33; Cassopolis 73, Marcellus 46
(Cassopolis Top 5 Finishers)
200: 2. Katherine Gregory 29.87; 800: 2. Lauren Anderson 2:44.27, 4. Sydney Anderson 3:02.79; 1,600: 3. Lauren Anderson 6:07.93; 100 hurdles; 4. Quianna Murray 20.60; 300 hurdles: 2. Quianna Murray 56.93; 400 relay: 2. Cassopolis (Katherine Gregory, Kaylea Crandolph, Sydney Anderson. Quianna Murray) 59.49; Shot put: 3. Alexis Millirans 26-8; High jump: 4. Katherine Gregory 4-3, 4. Kaylea Crandolph 4-3
