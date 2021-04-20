Niles, Brandywine win invitationals

NILES — Both Niles and Brandywine captured invitational tennis tournament titles on Saturday.

The Vikings won the Coldwater Invitational, while the Bobcats captured their own tournament.

Coldwater Invitational

Niles defeated Three Rivers, Coldwater and Bronson to finish with 27 points to edge the Wildcats, who finished with 23 points. Coldwater was third with 27, and Bronson was fourth with 12 points.

Winning matches for the Vikings against Three Rivers were Laura Golubski at No. 1 singles and the Niles doubles teams of Sydney Schiele and Cadence Knight, Anna Johnson and Nevaeh Williams, as well as, Stella McDaniel and Nicole Aufie.

Picking up wins against Coldwater were Golubski, Schiele and Knight, Johnson and Williams, McDaniel and Aufie, along with Zoe Gondeck and Anna Kennedy.

Against Bronson, winning matches were Golubski, Eva Shepherd and Meg Crites at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, and Schiele and Knight in doubles.

Brandywine Invitational

Brandywine swept the doubles flights to easily defeat South Bend Riley for the team title on Saturday.

The Bobcats scored 31 points, while Riley finished with 20 points, South Haven 17 points and Dowagiac six points.

Hannah Earles and Cortney Bates won singles titles for Brandywine.

Katie Stratton and Emma Hinsey, Abbie Hubbard and Morgan Horvath, Meg Pomranka and Grace Hinsey, along with Tressa Hullinger and Ellie Knapp, won the doubles titles.

Weather permitting, Niles will host Berrien Springs, while Brandywine will host South Haven in BCS Athletic Conference matches on Wednesday.