March 15, 2021

The MHSAA announced it will split the individual wrestling finals between the Wings Event Center and Van Andel Arena. (Leader file photo)

MHSAA announces adjustment to state finals sites

By Submitted

Published 3:44 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed sites for its indoor winter sports championship rounds, including an adjustment for the individual wrestling finals that will allow more fans to attend that event after an increase in spectator limits was put into effect March 5 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The individual wrestling finals previously were announced to be competed in full at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. However, a change moving two divisions to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids will allow for more fans, primarily immediate family, to attend. Previously, wrestlers were to be limited to one spectator per participant. Now, with multiple sites, wrestlers will be allowed multiple spectators each.

Similarly, Van Andel and the Breslin Center in East Lansing will host additional events to allow more fans to attend championship rounds in competitive cheer and girls and boys basketball. Both facilities have capacities of more than 10,000 spectators and may host up to 750 per MDHHS guidelines.

The competitive cheer finals will move to Breslin Center to allow more fans to attend compared to other venues that were being considered. Semifinals in girls and boys basketball will be split by divisions between Breslin Center and Van Andel Arena, in part to provide for greater attendance and also to keep those rounds scheduled to just two locations instead of spreading games across a number of others.

 

Girls Basketball

Where: Division 1 and 3 semifinals at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Division 2 and 4 semifinals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. All four finals will be played at Breslin Center.

When: Semifinals are April 7, with Divisions 3 and 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at their respective sites followed by Divisions 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m. Finals on April 9 will be played at 10 a.m. (D4), 12:30 p.m. (D1), 3 p.m. (D3) and 5:30 p.m. (D2).

 

Boys Basketball

Where: Division 1 and 3 semifinals at Breslin Center in East Lansing. Division 2 and 4 semifinals at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. All four finals will be played at Breslin Center.

When: Semifinals are April 8, with Divisions 3 and 4 beginning at 10 a.m. at their respective sites followed by Divisions 1 and 2 at 3:30 p.m. Finals on April 10 will be played at 10 a.m. (D4), 12:30 p.m. (D1), 3 p.m. (D3) and 5:30 p.m. (D2).

 

Girls and Boys Bowling

Where: Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Division 2 at Century Bowl in Waterford, Division 3 at Jax 60 in Jackson and Division 4 at Super Bowl in Canton.

When: Team Finals are Friday, March 26, and Singles Finals are March 27. Both events begin at 8 a.m.

 

Competitive Cheer

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing
When: Friday, March 26 – Division 3 at 10 a.m., Division 1 at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27 – Division 2 at 10 a.m., Division 4 at 3 p.m.

 

Wrestling – Team

Where: Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Divisions 2 and 4 in the Arena and Divisions 1 and 3 in the Valley for pre-finals rounds. All Finals in the Arena.

When: March 30. Quarterfinals will be followed by Semifinals and Finals, with start times to be determined.

 

Wrestling – Individual

Where: Divisions 1 and 3 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Divisions 2 and 4 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

When: Divisions 2 and 3 on Friday, April 2. Divisions 1 and 4 on Saturday, April 3. Starts times are being determined.

 

