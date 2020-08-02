Niles

Pucker Street Dam removal, river restoration continues NILES — The Pucker Street Dam structure is shorter than it was at the end of April. The manual gates from the dam have been ...

Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday's ballot SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan's senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ...

Berrien County election candidates, proposals for Aug. 4 primaries Berrien County Prosecutor — Steven Pierangeli, R Sheriff — Paul Bailey, R Clerk — Gwen Swanigan, D; Sharon Tyler, R Treasurer — Troy Rolling, R; ...

Berrien County treasurer candidates prepare for election Two Republican candidates are vying for the position of Berrien County Treasurer during the Aug. 4 primaries. Leader Publications conducted a Q&A session with both ...

Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday's primary ...

Two arrested following traffic stop in Pokagon Township POKAGON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, A county deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Commercial ...

Berrien County recycling event to take place Aug. 12 BERRIEN COUNTY — A chance for area residents to safely recycle a number of household objects is coming to Berrien County next month. Berrien County ...

Niles Township fire chief retires after 37 years NILES TOWNSHIP — Walking through the Niles Township Fire department, 2049 S. Third St., Chief Gary Brovold knows every inch of the building. He knows ...

South Bend woman sentenced for embezzlement from a Niles senior NILES – A South Bend woman was sentenced to jail and probation in Berrien County Trial Court for embezzling from a vulnerable adult five years ...

Children experience reptiles, amphibians at Summer My Way NILES — Four cold-blooded animals arrived on Friday to the Summer My Way program. Students watching the animals grew wide eyed as they watched them ...

Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ...

Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ...

Niles-Buchanan YMCA to host Census celebration NILES — Every 10 years, the U.S. Census takes place to ensure each person living in the country and five territories is counted. According to ...