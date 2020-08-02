Niles
Latest Niles
Pucker Street Dam removal, river restoration continues
NILES — The Pucker Street Dam structure is shorter than it was at the end of April. The manual gates from the dam have been ... Read more
1 day ago by Christina Clark.
Area senior centers seek millage approvals on Tuesday’s ballot
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Services for southwest Michigan’s senior citizen population will be on the ballot Tuesday. Senior centers across Berrien and Cass counties are seeking ... Read more
1 day ago by Sarah Culton.
Berrien County election candidates, proposals for Aug. 4 primaries
Berrien County Prosecutor — Steven Pierangeli, R Sheriff — Paul Bailey, R Clerk — Gwen Swanigan, D; Sharon Tyler, R Treasurer — Troy Rolling, R; ... Read more
1 day ago by Staff Report.
Berrien County treasurer candidates prepare for election
Two Republican candidates are vying for the position of Berrien County Treasurer during the Aug. 4 primaries. Leader Publications conducted a Q&A session with both ... Read more
1 day ago by Max Harden.
Berrien, Cass County commissioner candidates prepare for primaries
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are Q&As with county commissioner candidates from Berrien and Cass counties who are running for contested seats in Tuesday’s primary ... Read more
1 day ago by Christina Clark.
Niles High School staff reunites woman with charm bracelet after more than 30 years
NILES — Each charm on a charm bracelet bears a different meaning to its wearer. Throughout the past 37 years, Niles High School secretary Rhonda ... Read more
2 days ago by Christina Clark.
Two arrested following traffic stop in Pokagon Township
POKAGON TOWNSHIP — The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Thursday, A county deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Commercial ... Read more
2 days ago by Staff Report.
Honor Credit Union voted one of America’s best-in-state credit unions
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union has been named as one of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2020. According to Forbes.com, Forbes partnered with Statista to ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Gov. Whitmer amends MI Safe Start order to limit indoor gatherings
LANSING. –Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-160 and Executive Order 2020-161, amending Michigan’s Safe Start Order and issuing revised workplace safeguards. Under the Safe ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
United Way of Southwest Michigan teams up with “When We All Vote” to boost voter registration in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren xounties
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan recently partnered with “When We All Vote,” a nonprofit, non-partisan organization launched in 2018 to promote voter ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Berrien County recycling event to take place Aug. 12
BERRIEN COUNTY — A chance for area residents to safely recycle a number of household objects is coming to Berrien County next month. Berrien County ... Read more
3 days ago by Submitted.
Local cyclists ride Indiana state line to Mackinac Bridge
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Friday evening as the sun set, a group of Spandex-clad heroes took flight. Starting from the Indiana-Michigan state line, they rode northbound. ... Read more
3 days ago by Christina Clark.
Niles Township fire chief retires after 37 years
NILES TOWNSHIP — Walking through the Niles Township Fire department, 2049 S. Third St., Chief Gary Brovold knows every inch of the building. He knows ... Read more
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
Local nonprofit invites parents to register for backpack full of school supplies
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The first day of class for students is quickly approaching. Some area schools, including Brandywine Community Schools and Niles Community Schools, have ... Read more
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
Residents, Niles City Council members urge movement on creation of social district
NILES — On Monday evening, the Niles City Council hosted a committee off the whole meeting virtually to discuss the social district proposed by Niles ... Read more
4 days ago by Christina Clark.
Public hearing hosted for community block grant action plan, scheduled for budget
NILES — The Niles City Council met virtually on Monday evening. The council set aside time prior to the meeting to allow for public comment ... Read more
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Health departments working with area schools to finalize back to school plans
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Students left classrooms on March 13 as state mandates to control the spread of COVID-19 were handed down by Michigan Gov. Gretchen ... Read more
5 days ago by Christina Clark.
Berrien County hiring contact tracers as clinics reopen, COVID-19 deaths increase
BERRIEN COUNTY — As operations in the Berrien County Health Department have stabilized, clinics like the WIC and immunization clinic have reopened. The staff borrowed ... Read more
6 days ago by Christina Clark.
South Bend woman sentenced for embezzlement from a Niles senior
NILES – A South Bend woman was sentenced to jail and probation in Berrien County Trial Court for embezzling from a vulnerable adult five years ... Read more
6 days ago by Debra Haight.
Children experience reptiles, amphibians at Summer My Way
NILES — Four cold-blooded animals arrived on Friday to the Summer My Way program. Students watching the animals grew wide eyed as they watched them ... Read more
6 days ago by Christina Clark.
Homeschoolers educate parents about school at home options for fall
BERRIEN COUNTY — As the fall approaches with school administrators continuing to work out the details to provide a safe class environment amidst COVID-19 concerns ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
Leader Publications announces 2020 Best of the Best winners
The results are in! With more than 1,000 votes cast in print and online, Michiana residents have spoken, and the Best of the Best businesses ... Read more
1 week ago by Staff Report.
Edwardsburg teen found with sexually abuse material will have a chance to keep his record clean
CASSOPOLIS – An Edwardsburg teen found with sexually abusive materials has a chance to keep a child pornography conviction off his record if he is ... Read more
1 week ago by Debra Haight.
Niles-Buchanan YMCA to host Census celebration
NILES — Every 10 years, the U.S. Census takes place to ensure each person living in the country and five territories is counted. According to ... Read more
1 week ago by Christina Clark.
Planning commission discusses master plan, zoning ordinances
NILES — The Niles planning commission hosted its first meeting since March 18 on Wednesday. The meeting, hosted virtually, featured a discussion about the city’s ... Read more