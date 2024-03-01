Roundup: Eddies top Plainwell; Buchanan falls to Lakeshore Published 8:57 am Friday, March 1, 2024

EDWARDSBURG — Ares girls basketball teams wrapped up their regular seasons Thursday night.

At Edwardsburg, the Eddies rolled to an easy 54-24 victory over Plainwell in Wolverine Conference action, while in Stevensville, visiting Buchanan played without several key players, including leading scorer LaBria Austin, in a 58-21 loss to Lakeshore.

Plainwell at Edwardsburg

A strong defensive effort led to Edwardsburg’s win over the Trojans.

The Eddies (13-8, 10-4 Wolverine) held Plainwell under 10 points in each of the four quarter, including five points in the opening eight minutes and six points in both the second and fourth quarters.

Leading 11-5 after one quarter, Edwardsburg outscored Plainwell 43-19 the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

Maddie Pobuda led the Eddies with 15 points, while Shelby Laubach added 13 points and Val Johnson nine points.

Anna Overway had nine points to lead the Trojans.

Edwardsburg will now begin preparation for the Division 2 District Tournament at Dowagiac. The Eddies will face the winner of the Dowagiac-Benton Harbor game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Buchanan at Lakeshore

The Bucks (10-10) were outscored 23-0 in the opening quarter by the Lancers.

Buchanan never recovered as it was held to six points in the first half and trailed by 27 points at the intermission.

Maddie Young led the Bucks with eight points. Hannah Herman added five points.

The Lancers (17-4) were led by Paige Lies’ 17 points. Emily Lockman added 15 points.

Buchanan heads to Brandywine Monday night to open the Division 3 District Tournament against Southwest 10 Conference co-champion White Pigeon.

Tipoff is set for approximately 7 p.m.