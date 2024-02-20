Roadrunners remain in thick of Western Conference race Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

OSHTEMO — The race for the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference women’s basketball title remains tight with three teams vying for the top spot.

Visiting Southwestern Michigan College remained a game back of co-leaders Lansing Community College and Kellogg Community College with a 90-64 win over Kalamazoo Valley Community College Saturday afternoon.

The Stars has a half-game lead over the Bruins as they are 10-1 and 9-1 respectively. The Roadrunners are in third place with a 7-2 record. Southwestern Michigan hosts Lansing at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The high-powered Roadrunner offense scored 20 or more points in all four quarters, but was the defensive effort in the second quarter that turned the tide.

Leading 20-13 after 10 minutes of play, SMC turned up the defensive effort and held the Cougars to 11 points, while scoring 24 points. The Roadrunners led 44-24 at halftime.

Southwestern Michigan (21-3) outscored KVCC 20-17 in the third quarter to take a 64-41 lead into final quarter.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois), who recently committed to Stetson University, led SMC and all scorers with 27 points. Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) added 26 points and Junahya Johnson (Detroit/Unversity Prep) finished with 13 points.

Tayanna Townswell led the Cougars with 19 points.