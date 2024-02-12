Roadrunners knock Kellogg out of first place Published 9:54 am Monday, February 12, 2024

BATTLE CREEK — They say revenge is a dish best served cold. So, when you are playing in the Cereal City, against the best team in the league, its helps to have ice water running through your veins.

The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team knocked host Kellogg Community College out of first place in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference with a come-from-behind 82-80 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Roadrunners, winners of five straight, trailed by as many as six points late in the fourth quarter before making one last run at the Bruins.

Edwardsburg sophomore Macey Labauch, who finished with 30 points, hit a 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds remaining to tie the game at 80-80.

Southwestern Michigan was able to come up with a steal on defense and got the ball to sophomore Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois), who drove toward the basket and was fouled.

Thomas, who set a new single-game scoring record with 36 points, made both free throws to give the Roadrunners the lead with 11.2 ticks on the clock.

The Bruins called a time out to set up a play, but were unable to execute it and fell for the first time in conference play.

The game was tight throughout. Both teams struggled offensively in the opening quarter as they combined for 24 points with Kellogg taking the 18-16 lead.

The offensive struggles continued in the second quarter, but once again, the Bruins were just a little bit better and led 36-33 at the break.

The Roadrunners made some halftime adjustments and came out in the third quarter to take a 59-58 lead. The teams traded leads in the final 10 minutes with Kellogg grabbing the lead in the closing stages before Southwestern Michigan made it comeback run.

Besides her 36 points, Thomas also had four rebounds, while Laubach had five rebounds and four steals.

Niles sophomore Amara Palmer contributed six points, eight rebounds and three steals, while freshman Nalani Williams (St. Louis, Missouri) grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Roadrunners (20-3, 6-2 Western Conference) return to the court Saturday when they travel to Oshtemo to take on Kalamazoo Valley Community College.