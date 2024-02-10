Daily Data: Sunday, Feb. 11 Published 10:23 pm Saturday, February 10, 2024

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

PORTAGE CENTRAL 71, BRANDYWINE 67

At Portage

BRANDYWINE 67

Jamier Palmer 13, Nylen Goins 4, Rob Whiting 7, Jaremiah Palmer 14, Brock Dye 0, Will Hubbard 0, Byron Linley 29. TOTALS: 26 10-14 67.

PORTAGE CENTRAL 71

Payton Porter 7, Noah Swope 18, Ben Johnson 24, Gavin Grueter 5, Adam Bell 7, Alex Beachnau 10. TOTALS: 23 14-18 71.

Brandywine 14 30 49 67

Portage Central 18 38 60 71

3-point baskets: Brandywine 5 (Linley 4, Whiting 1), Portage Central 11 (Johnson 6, Beachnau 2, Porter 1, Swope 1, Grueter 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 16, Portage Central 14. Records: Brandywine 15-3, Portage Central 15-3

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Division 2 Individual District

At Stevensville

(Local Qualifiers)

First-place Match

190: Jaxon Smith (TR) d Julian Means-Flewellen (N) 6-1; 215:

Third-place Match

215: Harland Begg (MAR) p. Jaime Gaya (N) 4:18; 285: Chase Brawley (N) p. Nick Ryan (MAR) 4:59; 138: Israel Waite (BCHC) d. Keegan Parsons (ED) 1-0; 175: Landon Walter (BCHC) p. Sam Rucker (N) 0:58

Division 3 Individual District

At Constantine

(Local Qualifiers)

First-place Match

190: Gregg Reed (CON) p. Hayden Groth (DO) 1:52; 285: Bennett VandenBerg (CON) d. Cal Chapman (DO) 5-1; 106: Ryker Rowland (SH) p. Holden Carrington (BU) 1:49; 138: Caden Brown (HOP) m.d. Cameron White (DO) 17-3; 144: Israel Villegas (DO) m.d. Treydan Vanderkooi (ALL) 19-9; 150: Mikey Yelding (SH) d. Leland Payne (BU) 8-6

Third-place Match

190: Jay Claxton (COM) d. Lucas Zeiger (BU) 7-5 OT; 215: Drew Andersen (BU) p. Dean Roberts (BU) 3:27; 106: Markus Ottinger (DO) d. Malachi Emerson (SH) 4-1; 113: AJ Munson (DO) d. Brady Rice (HAR) 9-3; 120: Cooper Mabry (BU) d. Jace Vavul (CON) 8-7; 165: Brayden Sebasty (BU) p. Linken Birkhead (HAR) 1:43

Division 4 Individual District

At Schoolcraft

First-place Match

190: Eli DeYoung (GOB) m.d. Zach Wiggins (DEC) 13-0; 106: Logan Gilbert (MART) m.d. Kolton Burns (DEC) 11-0; 126: Kaiden Rieth (BW) d. Jayce Ritchie (MART) 6-2; 132: Haylen Buell (MART) p. Angel Guzman-Valle (EC) 1:12; 138: Roman Alvarado (EC) d. Jesse Fielis (WP) 9-4; Gavin Schoff (BW) won by disqualification Mason Mansfield (GOB); 165: Isaac Norra (SCHOOL) d. Rowan Bradford (DEC) 8-4;

Third-place Match

190: Henry Beelen (BAN) p. Jovany Raya (EC) 1:00; 215: Sam Bleeker (MART) wins by injury default Ismael Pena (DEC); 285: Tanner Shugars (DEC) d. Max Bleeker (MART) 6-4; 132: Maddix Jancasz (WP) d. Ryder Gardner (DE) 5-2; 144: Jack Lantz (RV) p. Rylin Mead (DEC) 3:36; 150: Brody Mead (DEC) d. Keane Yanez (EC) 7-5; 157: Ryan Ling (SCHOOL) p. Carson Shugars (DEC) 2:12; 165: Malcolm Smith (MART) p. Aidan Fisher (EC) 4:07; 175: Austin Vazquez (LAWR) p. Wyatt Korst (MARC) 3:38

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 82, KELLOGG CC 80

At Battle Creek

SOUTHWESTERN 82

Amara Palmer 6, Macey Labauch 30, Cameron Thomas 36, Nalani Williams 2, Charlee Balcom 0, Kamryn Patterson 0, Junahya Johnson, Ariana Lemons 4, Alanah Smith 4. TOTALS: 31 12-20

KELLOGG 80

Corrin Replogie 20, Kaylee Glidden 19, Shayla Ardis 12, Mary Whitmore 6, Alana Compton 12, Cheria Richardson 4, Lillian Fulcher 0, Emmersen DeVries 7, Antonia Keith 0. TOTALS: 35 5-11

Southwestern 16 33 59 82

Kellogg 18 36 58 80

3-point baskets: Southwestern 8 (Laubach 2, Thomas 6), Kellogg 5 (Replogie, Glidden 3, Richardson. Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 13 (none), Kellogg 16 (none). Records: Southwestern 20-3, 6-2 Western Conference; Kellogg 16-4, 6-1 Western Conference)

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 72, KELLOGG CC 66

At Battle Creek

SOUTHWESTERN 72

Prince Adams 13, Mari Nichols 17, Rashawn Bost 10, Aries Hull 7, Kenji Ward-Sims 0, Nate Goins 0, Damarion Travis 0, Mike Forrest 0, Zach Stokes 0, Stewart Smith 0, Rodell Davis Jr. 25. TOTALS: 25 15-26 72

KELLOGG 66

Ke’Marion Tucker 5, Brandon Moore 8, Kobe Watson 10, Sam Hoskins 10, Mikial Miller 0, Jalen Jackson 3, Jakeem Cole 8, Jakyren Woods 4, James Isaiah Moore 11, Tyreese Gardner 7. TOTALS: 28 6-6 66

Halftime score: Kellogg 28, Southwestern 26. 3-point baskets: Southwestern 7 (Nichols 2, Bost, Davis Jr. 4), Kellogg 4 (Jackson, Moore, Gardner, Tucker). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern 11 (none), Kellogg 19 (Watson). Technical fouls: Kellogg (Moore). Records: Southwestern 14-9, 5-3 Western Conference), Kellogg 17-3, 4-3 Western Conference