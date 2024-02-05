Niles finishes 10th at Trojan Invitational Published 2:09 pm Monday, February 5, 2024

STURGIS — The Niles boys bowling team finished 10th out of 14 teams at the Trojan Invitational hosted by Sturgis Sunday.

Hunter Kater led the Vikings with a 357 series, while Brad Archer rolled a 336 series, which included a 200 game. Trayvon Wylie rolled a 273 series.

The Niles JV team finished above two varsity squads at the tournament.

Gunner Sherer led the way with a 331 series. Gavin Dandurand rolled a 283 series, Dillion Pearman a 281 series and Ben Bruckner a 255 series.

Niles heads to Paw Paw Wednesday for a Wolverine Conference match.

Heading into this week, Sturgis leads the league standings at 5-0, while Three Rivers is 5-1, Vicksburg 3-2 and the Vikings 3-3. Edwardsburg is currently 2-3.

Three Rivers leads the girl’s standings with a 5-0 record. Otsego and Sturgis are tied for second at 4-1, while Edwardsburg is fourth at 2-2. Niles is 1-4 in conference matches.