Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 5

Published 8:25 am Monday, February 5, 2024

By Scott Novak

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Northview Invitational

At Grand Rapids

Team Scores

Thornapple Kellogg 73, Marcellus 65, East Kentwood 47, Hopkins 40, Northview 36, West Ottawa 35, Schoolcraft 32, Manistee 27.5, Brandywine 26, Wayland Union 25, Paw Paw 24, Grand Rapids Union 24, Lee 20, Forest Hills Central 18, Grand Rapids West Catholic 18, Constantine 17, Dowagiac 17

 

Brandywine Results

145

Hannah Kubisiak 0-2

170

Maddison Ward 5-0, champion

 

Dowagiac Results

130

Cinthia Villegas 3-1, third-place

 

Marcellus Results

120

Brooke Evans 1-3, fourth-place

125

Madisyn Harrison 3-2, third-place

135/40

Makayla McWilliams 0-2

145/55

Memory Sylvester 2-1, second-place

170

Carlee Osborn 4-1, second-place

190

Gabriella Allen 2-0, first-place

Jerzi Smith 0-2, third place

 

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 83, LAKE MICHIGAN 61

At Benton Harbor

SOUTHWESTERN 83

Junahya Johnson 10, Amara Palmer 13, Macey Laubach 17, Alanah Smith 3, Cameron Thomas 22, Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemon 9, Nalani Williams 8, Charlee Balcom 1. TOTALS: 34 12-21 83

LAKE MICHIGAN 61

Madison Flowers 17, Jillian McKean 0, Eleah Hedstrom 18, Arial Ford 21, Shelby Grau 2, D’Kara Scott 3, Fantasia Eastman 0. TOTALS: 25 11-16 61

 

Southwestern             24        47        72        83

Lake Michigan             14        31        40        61

3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 3 (Laubach, Thomas 2), Lake Michigan 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 14 (none), Lake Michigan 13 (none). Technical fouls: Southwestern Michigan 1 (Williams). Records: Southwestern Michigan 18-3, 4-2 Western Conference; Lake Michigan 4-15, 2-4 Western Conference

 

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Trojan Invitational

At Sturgis

Niles Boys Results

Trayvon Wylie 136, 137, 273; Hunter Kater 192, 165, 357; Brad Archer 136, 200, 336; Shawn Atkins 127; Adam Jackson 176

 

Niles JV Results

Dillion Pearman 135, 146, 281; Gavin Dandurand 143, 140, 283; Ben Bruckner 107, 148, 255; Gunner Sherer 148, 183, 331

