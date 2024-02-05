Daily Data: Monday, Feb. 5
Published 8:25 am Monday, February 5, 2024
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Northview Invitational
At Grand Rapids
Team Scores
Thornapple Kellogg 73, Marcellus 65, East Kentwood 47, Hopkins 40, Northview 36, West Ottawa 35, Schoolcraft 32, Manistee 27.5, Brandywine 26, Wayland Union 25, Paw Paw 24, Grand Rapids Union 24, Lee 20, Forest Hills Central 18, Grand Rapids West Catholic 18, Constantine 17, Dowagiac 17
Brandywine Results
145
Hannah Kubisiak 0-2
170
Maddison Ward 5-0, champion
Dowagiac Results
130
Cinthia Villegas 3-1, third-place
Marcellus Results
120
Brooke Evans 1-3, fourth-place
125
Madisyn Harrison 3-2, third-place
135/40
Makayla McWilliams 0-2
145/55
Memory Sylvester 2-1, second-place
170
Carlee Osborn 4-1, second-place
190
Gabriella Allen 2-0, first-place
Jerzi Smith 0-2, third place
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 83, LAKE MICHIGAN 61
At Benton Harbor
SOUTHWESTERN 83
Junahya Johnson 10, Amara Palmer 13, Macey Laubach 17, Alanah Smith 3, Cameron Thomas 22, Kamryn Patterson 0, Ariana Lemon 9, Nalani Williams 8, Charlee Balcom 1. TOTALS: 34 12-21 83
LAKE MICHIGAN 61
Madison Flowers 17, Jillian McKean 0, Eleah Hedstrom 18, Arial Ford 21, Shelby Grau 2, D’Kara Scott 3, Fantasia Eastman 0. TOTALS: 25 11-16 61
Southwestern 24 47 72 83
Lake Michigan 14 31 40 61
3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 3 (Laubach, Thomas 2), Lake Michigan 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 14 (none), Lake Michigan 13 (none). Technical fouls: Southwestern Michigan 1 (Williams). Records: Southwestern Michigan 18-3, 4-2 Western Conference; Lake Michigan 4-15, 2-4 Western Conference
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Trojan Invitational
At Sturgis
Niles Boys Results
Trayvon Wylie 136, 137, 273; Hunter Kater 192, 165, 357; Brad Archer 136, 200, 336; Shawn Atkins 127; Adam Jackson 176
Niles JV Results
Dillion Pearman 135, 146, 281; Gavin Dandurand 143, 140, 283; Ben Bruckner 107, 148, 255; Gunner Sherer 148, 183, 331