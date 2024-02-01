Daily Data: Thursday, Feb. 1 Published 2:14 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

NILES 54, BRANDYWINE 17

At Niles

106: Connor Craw (N) wins by forfeit; 113: Korbin Hughes (N) wins by forfeit; 120: Double forfeit 126: Nathan Smith (N) wins by forfeit; 132: Kaiden Rieth (BW) t.f. Brock Clendenin 18-0; 138: Kaden Santana (BW) p. Trenton Albright 3:18; 144: Chayce Quinn (N) wins by forfeit; 150: Ward Cheney (N) p. Agustin Gonzales Torres 0:51; 157: Toney Boyne (N) d. Jack Perez-Gonzales 7-3; 165: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Talen Bennett 2:31; 175: Sam Rucker (N) d. Josh Patrolia 9-4; 190: Julian Means-Flewellen (N) wins by forfeit; 215: Jaime Gaya (N) p. Logan Zigler 0:32; 285: Chase Brawley (N) over Andrew McKee 1:28

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 25, PLAINWELL 5

At Niles

Baker Match 1

Niles 156, Plainwell 91

Baker Match 2

Niles 141, Plainwell 109

Regular Matches

Niles 1,574, Plainwell 1,367

Niles Individual Results

Adam Jackson 159, 156, 315; Trayvon Wylie 215, 165, 380; Shawn Atkins 164, 160, 324; Aiden Kidwell 178; Andre Love 108, 129, 237

Girls Results

NILES 20, PLAINWELL 10

At Niles

Baker Match 1

Plainwell 146, Niles 106

Baker Match 2

Niles 145, Plainwell 141

Regular Matches

Niles 1,229, Plainwell 1,200

Niles Individual Results

Otavia Neal 154, 93, 247; Shania Whitlow 104, 98, 202; Lexi Kidwell 120, 185. 305; Miley Kater 106, 150, 256; Josslyn Maples 97, 122, 211

JV Results

NILES 24, PLAINWELL 6

At Niles

Baker Match 1

Plainwell 135, Niles 127

Baker Match 2

Niles 156, Plainwell 84

Regular Matches

Niles 1,323, Plainwell 995

Individual Niles Results

Andrew Pease 135, 134, 269; Dillion Pearman 173. 115. 288; Gavin Dandurand 104, 150, 254; Ben Bruckner 162 133. 295; Gunner Sherer 116, 101, 217