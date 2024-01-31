Daily Data: Wednesday, Jan. 31 Published 3:55 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

LAKESHORE 46, DOWAGIAC 34

At Dowagiac

LAKESHORE 46

Brady Harris 0, Owen Timmons 0, Jack Carlisle 13, Cohen Hurdle 7, Zach Ort 13, Luke Heyn 0, Spencer Gostlin 6, Alex Toothman 7. TOTALS: 18 8-9 46

DOWAGIAC 34

Jamal Williams 0, Braylon Wade 9, Joshua Winchster-Jones 2, Isaiah Fitchett 0, Christian Wheaton 6, Gianni Villalobos 10, Brayden Diaz 8, Devin Rock 0, Johnnie Cole 0, Chase Frazier 0. TOTALS: 13 4-8 34

Lakeshore 8 21 34 46

Dowagiac 9 19 26 34

3-point baskets: Lakeshore 2 (Hurdle, Toothman) Dowagiac 5 (Wade 2, Villalobos, Diaz 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Lakeshore 10 (none), Dowagiac 9 (none). Records: Lakeshore 5-7, Dowagiac 6-8

NILES 56, ST. JOSEPH 54

At Niles

ST. JOSEPH 54

Bobby Delong 8, Cole Caplea 8, Kai Wyngarden 13, Joshua Scott 6, Trevor Vujtech 7, Jakob Diamond 12. TOTALS: 22 4-8 54.

NILES 56

Logan Olsen 3, Brayden Favors 22, Acie Kirtdoll 3, Brenden Olsen 14, Darris Johnson III 7, Donovyn Williams 0, Ethan Chambliss 7. TOTALS: 22 6-12 56.

St. Joseph 13 25 41 54

Niles 15 28 35 56

3-point baskets: St. Joseph 8 (Caplea 2, Wyngarden 2, Wujtech 2, Delong 1, Scott 1), Niles 6 (Favors 2, Johnson 2, L. Olsen 1, Kirtdoll 1). Total fouls: St. Joseph 12, Niles 16. Records: St. Joseph 5-8, Niles 13-2

NEW BUFFALO 37, BUCHANAN 33

At New Buffalo

BUCHANAN 33

Preston Payne 3, Liam McBeth 2, Karmine Brown 1, Jake Franklin 12, Logan Wiggins 2, Matt Trigg 11, A.J. Camille-McLeod 2. TOTALS: 11 9-19 33.

NEW BUFFALO 37

Nick Haskins 3, James Shaw 6, Dre Becerra 5, Sam Tripp 8, M’Nason Smothers 7, Luccis Forker 8. TOTALS: 13 9-13 37.

Buchanan 7 8 17 33

New Buffalo 5 14 26 37

3-point baskets: Buchanan 2 (Franklin 2), New Buffalo 2 (Tripp 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 20 (McBeth), New Buffalo 19 (Haskins, Forker). Records: Buchanan 4-10, New Buffalo 7-7

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH 27, NILES 19

At St. Joseph

NILES 19

Elly Matlock 6, Tanaya Brown 5, Maddie Zache 3, Kenzie Lakes 2, Ali Gerrits 0, Mia Holmes 3, Kayla Kiggins 0. TOTALS: 6 6-15 19.

ST. JOSEPH 27

Tess Kapelke 8, Charley Shell 2, Bridget Nuter 3, Alana Razor 4, Megan Painter 4, Ava Rommel 6, Grace Rommel 0, Meghan Meieer 0. TOTALS: 11 4-12 27.

Niles 1 1 9 19

St. Joseph 6 10 16 27

3-point baskets: Niles 1 (Holmes 1), St. Joseph 1 (Nuter 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16 (Kayla Kiggins), St. Joseph 18. Records: Niles 1-12, St. Joseph 3-8

CASSOPOLIS 56, DECATUR 42

At Cassopolis

DECATUR 42

Hannah Northrup 12, Abby Baushke 7, Gracie Smith 8, Myah Richards 2, Sienna Potter 13. TOTALS: 13 15-32 42.

CASSOPOLIS 56

Mackenzie Boyer 4, Ella Smith 2, Ryli Burks 0, Maliyah Flowers 0, Nola Hawkins 4, Atyanna Alford 19, Janayla Franklins 7, Ryley Bowsher 20. TOTALS: 20 12-22 56.

Decatur 4 19 25 42

Cassopolis 11 19 35 56

3-point baskets: Decatur 1 (Baushke 1), Cassopolis 4 (Bowsher 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Decatur 14, Cassopolis 22 (Hawkins, Alford). Records: Decatur 6-6, 5-3 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 9-2, 9-1 Southwest 10)

CASSOPOLIS 59, COMSTOCK 29

At Comstock

CASSOPOLIS 59

Mackenzie Boyer 15, Ella Smith 13, Brooklyn Smith 4, Maliyah Flowers 2, Atyanna Alford 18, Janayla Franklin 2, Ryley Bowsher 2, Alexandria Westphal 2, Ryli Burks 1. TOTALS: 25 7-17 59.

COMSTOCK 29

TiAnna Murray Ryan 8, Taze Johnson 2, Rowan Hagenbuch 14, Ameyiah Reese 5, Kylie Blett 0. TOTALS: 11 6-9 29.

Cassopolis 18 32 45 59

Comstock 4 13 19 29

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Boyer 1, Alford 1), Comstock 1 (Reese 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 12, Comstock 12. Records: Cassopolis 8-2, 8-1 Southwest 10; Comstock 1-9, 0-8 Southwest 10

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 70, ANCILLA COLLEGE 58

At Dowagiac

ANCILLA COLLEGE 58

Willie Reece 2, Marcellous Boyd 7, Kameron Hordged 10, Ben Jones 8, Jayden Sanders 8, Tyshaun Grundy 0, B.J. Isom 2, Bryan Rush 0, Clayton Bubash 10, Sean Kimble 11, DeAndre Coleman 0, Darian Head 0. TOTALS: 21 10-15 58

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 70

Prince Adams 12, Mari Nichols 16, Rawshawn Bost 6, Aries Hull 8, Rodell Davis Jr. 21, Nate Goins 2, Mikel Forrest 5, Zach Stokes 0, Stewart Smith 0, Kenji Ward-Sims 0. TOTALS: 25 6-10

Halftime score: Southwestern Michigan 33, Ancilla College 30. 3-point baskets: Ancilla College 6 (Boyd, Hordge 3, Jones, Kimble), Southwestern Michigan 14 (Adams, Nichols 3, Bost 2, Davis Jr. 7, Forrest). Total fouls (fouled out): Ancilla College 11 (none), Southwestern Michigan 12 (none). Records: Ancilla College 10-8, 2-2 Western Conference; Southwestern Michigan 11-8, 2-2 Western Conference