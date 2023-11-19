Edwardsburg man gets probation for third-offense domestic violence Published 4:00 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg man was placed on probation for crimes dating back to 2021.

Derrick Mark, 42, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to third offense domestic violence and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 172 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs. That incident occurred July 4, 2021 in Edwardsburg.

He was given credit for 126 days served and a total of $1,250 in fines and costs for attempted resisting and obstructing police and attempted fleeing police. The resisting and obstructing incident occurred July 16, 2022 in Edwardsburg and the fleeing police incident occurred July 1, 2022 in Edwardsburg.

Mark said he had made false promises when he was in court in the past but has changed since then.

“I don’t just want to say I’m sorry this time to women, my mother and my daughters,” he said. “Give me the chance to prove I’m sorry this time. I truly want to get help and make real changes in my life.”

“I will give you credit for time served and probation if you want to turn your life around,” Judge Herman said. “But if you don’t do it, and stand here and lie to me and go back to your ways, you are going to prison.”

In other sentencings: