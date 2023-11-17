Dowagiac City Council greenlights 2024 Cass County PrideFest Published 5:00 am Friday, November 17, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A new, inclusive event is coming to downtown Dowagiac next year.

During its Monday meeting, the Dowagiac City Council unanimously approved the Outcenter Southwest Michigan’s request to host its inaugural Cass County PrideFest from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the library pavilion park in downtown Dowagiac.

Billed as a family-friendly event, Cass County PrideFest will feature sponsor, non-profit and artisan booths, activities for children, food trucks, a DJ and live entertainment.

“This will be a family-friendly event for citizens of Dowagiac, and Cass County, to celebrate Pride month in their own community,” stated the Outcenter in a memo to the city council.