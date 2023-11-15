Feed the Hungry campaign kicks off with police and fire escort, donation from Dowagiac Elks Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The 14th annual C. Wimberley’s Feed the Hungry collection campaign began with a bang.

Feed the Hungry chairman Jim Allen was presented with a $3,000 check from the Dowagiac Elks Lodge to kick off the campaign Wednesday in downtown Dowagiac. ACTION Ministries volunteers and community members received a police escort to 1st Source Bank for the first official deposit. All donations go towards buying food items to help feed families in the Cass County area. Every year, new businesses and sponsors pledge to donate to the cause.

This year, the program is aiming for a fundraising goal of $50,000. A bulk of the money raised is used to purchase mobile food pantries that each bring in 6,000 pounds of food that service Dowagiac, Cassopolis and Vandalia. With the Benton Harbor pantry closing, officials fear prices will increase when they are forced to purchase supplies from Grand Rapids.

Donations to Feed the Hungry are tax deductible. 1st Source Bank and Honor Credit Union branches have both agreed to accept donations. Leftover monies are funneled through ACTION – a collaboration of six area churches that administers to individuals and families in the Dowagiac area – to continue to fund its food pantry through the year.