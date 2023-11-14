Roadrunners dominating MCCAA Player of the Week honors Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

DOWAGIAC — So far in 2023, the Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team has been dominant on the mat through three tournaments.

The Roadrunners are also dominating the Michigan Community College Athletic Association weekly awards as for the second consecutive week a Southwestern Michigan grappler has earned the Wrestler of the Week honor.

The first weekly honor went to former Brandywine High School standout Hunter Heath, who was a champion at the Patriot Open in Kentucky.

On Tuesday, SMC’s Shane Edwards, who prepped at Battle Creek Pennfield High School, was named Wrestler of the Week after winning a championship at the Muskie Scramble in Wisconsin.

Edwards is currently ranked No. 4 in the National Junior College Athletic Association at heavyweight.

The Roadrunners also picked up a basketball honor this week as Rodell Davis Jr. son of SMC Coach Rodell Davis, earns MCCAA Western Conference Player of the Week for his games against Bethel University JV and Kennedy-King.

Davis scored 38 points on 9-of-17 (53 percent) from beyond the 3-point line.