Red Hawks fall to Kankakee 74-56 Published 10:24 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Visiting Lake Michigan College was outscored 27-15 in the opening quarter of its women’s basketball game against Kankakee Community College in its 74-56 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Red Hawks (1-2) kept it close at halftime, trailing 38-28, but were outscored 36-28 in the second half as Kankakee pulled away to the victory.

Arial Ford (Indianapolis/Pike) scored game-high 37 points, but was the lone Lake Michigan player to reach double figures. Madison Flowers (Coloma) and Brooke McDonald (Essexville) both finished with four points. Buchanan’s Jillian McKean and Marcellus’ Allison Daugherty each had three points.

Ford also collected a game-high 15 rebounds and four blocks.

Jazmyn Smith led Kankakee with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

The Red Hawks will face host Wayne County Community College on Saturday.