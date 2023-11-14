Local players named all-region by coaches association

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

By Scott Novak

NILES — The teams in the Leader Publications coverage area were well represented on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s All-Regional teams, which were released Tuesday.

In Division 4, Niles had six players earn all-regional status, while Edwardsburg had one player.

Representing the Vikings are Brandon Hamilton, Paul Hess, Talon Brawley, Sam Rucker, Alex Cole and Jaden Ivery.

Hamilton is a sophomore, while Hess, Rucker and Ivory are juniors. Brawley and Cole are seniors

Zach Zache was selected for the Eddies.

In Division 5, a pair of Dowagiac had a pair of players as seniors Max Stelmasiak and Isiah Hill were honored.

In Division 6, Buchanan senior Drew Andersen, senior Nico Finn, junior Jake Franklin, senior AJ Camille-Mcleoad and junior Tyler Baker were selected.

Brandywine’s Carter Sobecki was picked in Division 7.

There were no players selected in Division 8.

