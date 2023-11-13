Marcellus’ Hiemstr signs with Roadrunners Published 6:24 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Talan Hiemstra, of Marcellus High School, is the second member of the Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team’s recruiting class of 2024.

The Roadrunners announced recently that Hiemstra, who also plays for Joe Valley Volleyball Club, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent.

“Talan is a local, versatile, six rotation, tough, right-side attacker and defender,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “She is a leader on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. In volleyball, she was first-team All-Southwest 10 Conference (2023), second-team all-conference (2022), and a Climax Scotts All-Tournament Team member (2021, 2022, 2023. In 2022, she was the 2022 top vote getter). Talan has been a four-year varsity player and a two-year captain. In track, she was all-conference the past three years in the pole vault, was on the All-Academic Team, and is a three-time state qualifier.”

Hiemstra also excels outside the gymnasium.

“Along with being a National Honor Society member, she is a 10-year 4-H member — showing livestock at the Van Buren Youth Fair, shows market goats at jackpot, state and national shows, and has had various champions including a three Grand and Reserve Grand Champions at the Michigan Livestock Expo,” Nate said. “Talan is the exact type of well-rounded player we want to help us build the SMC volleyball program. She will also continue to play high-level club ball this winter and spring at Joe Valley Volleyball Club which will help her prepare to be a force on our team next fall.”

Marcellus High School Coach Jordyn Plotts said he will miss his senior standout.

“I want to commend Talan on her leadership this year,” he said. “She is a very versatile player who stays level-headed in any situation. Her teammates look to her in all aspects of the game, and she will be greatly missed. When asked what she thought about stepping up in the middle this year she said, ‘Wherever the team needs me, I’ll play.’ She is a selfless player with a great volleyball IQ. I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the years to come; she is a great role model on and off the court.”

Hiemstra joins Gia Jania of Westville, Indiana, in the 2024 recruiting class.