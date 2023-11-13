Bucks, Bobcats top All-Lakeland selections Published 5:30 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

BUCHANAN — Lakeland Conference champion Buchanan had three players and runner-Brandywine had four players earn first-team all-conference in a vote of the coaches.

Chloe Aalfs, Laney Kehoe and Sophia Bachman were first-team selections for the Bucks, while Kadence Brumitt, Chloe Parker, Kallie Solloway and Julia Babcock were the Bobcat selections.

Rounding out the first team were Berrien Springs’ Kathryn Bergan and Dowagiac’s Brooklyn Smith and Abbey Dobberstein.

Brandywine’s Emily Zablocki-Kohler was named Lakeland Conference Coach of the Year.

Honorable mention selections for Buchanan were Alyssa Carson and Riley Capron. Ellie Knapp and Adelyn Drotoz were selected for Brandywine.

Jasyl Withers was named honorable mention for the Shamrocks, as were Dowagiac’s Maggie Weller and Marlie Carpenter.

All-Lakeland Conference Volleyball

First Team

Kathryn Bergen, Berrien Springs (sophomore, middle hitter)

Kadence Brumitt, Brandywine (senior, outside hitter)

Chloe Parker, Brandywine (senior, libero)

Kallie Solloway, Brandywine (senior, outside hitter)

Julia Babcock, Brandywine (senior, middle hitter)

Chloe Aalfs, Buchanan (junior, outside hitter)

Laney Kehoe, Buchanan (senior, libero)

Sophia Bachman, Buchanan (junior, setter)

Brooklyn Smith, Dowagiac (senior, setter)

Abbey Dobberstein, Dowagiac (senior, middle hitter)

Coach of the Year

Emily Zablocki-Kohler, Brandywine

Honorable Mention

Jasyl Withers, Berrien Springs (senior, outside hitter)

Ellie Knapp, Brandywine (senior, setter)

Adelyn Drotoz, Brandywine (junior, middle/right side hitter, defensive specialist)

Alyssa Carson, Buchanan (junior, outside/middle hitter)

Riley Capron, Buchanan (sophomore, outside hitter)

Maggie Weller, Dowagiac (senior, middle hitter)

Marlie Carpenter, Dowagiac (sophomore, right side hitter)