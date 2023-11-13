Another fast start helps SMC remain undefeated Published 7:55 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A 21-8 start helped host the Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team remain undefeated as it defeated Wayne County Community College 76-52 at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

Quick starts are becoming a trademark of the Southwestern Michigan team no matter who first-year SMC Coach Jay Jenkins starts.

The Roadrunners (4-0) outscored Wayne County 17-5 in the second quarter to open up a 38-13 halftime advantage. Southwestern cruised home with the victory as it led 65-40 after three quarters.

Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) had a game-high 24 points for SMC, which also got 17 points from Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana), 13 points from Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) and 10 points from Amara Palmer (Niles).

Palmer grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while Lemons had seven rebounds and Thomas six. Kamryn Patterson (Niles) dished out five assists and had seven steals to lead the Roadrunners in both categories.

Ariannna Clark had 15 points to top Wayne County. Arjeantina Banks added 12 points.

The Roadrunners host Andrew University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and then host Olive-Harvey College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

Host Kennedy-King outscored Southwestern Michigan 37-28 in the second half to snap the Roadrunners’ two-game winning streak on Saturday.

The Statesmen led 39-36 at halftime.

Rodell Davis Jr. (Glenview, Illinois) led Southwestern with 20 points, while Mari Nichols (Niles) added 16 points and Prince Adams (Evanston, Illinois) nine points., Aries Hull (Chicago) finished with eight points.

Adams grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for the Roadrunners, who also had Hull with nine rebounds.

Southwestern Michigan hosts Andrew University at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night before hosting Olive-Harvey College at 3 p.m. on Saturday.