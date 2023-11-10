Roadrunners sign Westville’s Jania Published 10:02 am Friday, November 10, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team may have just wrapped up its season at the Great Lakes District A Tournament, but that does not mean it is time to rest.

Roadrunner Coach Jenny Nate is out on the recruiting trail as she must find replacements for five sophomores, who helped return SMC to the court after a more than 25-year hiatus.

That process began Thursday when Nate announced the signing of her first out-of-state player as Westville High School’s Gia Jania to a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent. Jania also plays for the Dunes Volleyball Club in Indiana.

“Gia is a 6-foot, powerful middle hitter who has extensive court experience at the high school and club levels,” Nate said. “She will continue to play for Dunes 18 Black and prepare for the college season. Gia is all-conference, won the Most Improved Award for four consecutive years, is second in the PCC Conference for hitting percentage, and is fifth in her conference in blocking. Gia will play a huge role on the net for us at SMC, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Jania will help offset the graduation losses of Nikki Nate, Shayla Shears, Bianca Hobson and Juliette Schroeder, who helped rebuild the Roadrunners’ volleyball program, which went from 14-20 in its first season back to 23-13 this past season.

Her Westville coach, Dale Lake, said that SMC is getting some who want to be at her best every day.

“Gia is a very hard worker and leader,” he said. “She is a perfectionist and always wants to know what she is doing wrong. Regardless of the score, she never quits. She has improved her game tremendously the last couple years. She has not come close to reaching her potential. SMC has signed a true leader and someone who will represent your college in a positive way.”

Jania is the first member of the 2024 SMC volleyball recruiting class.