Niles, Edwardsburg runners earn All-Wolverine Conference honors Published 8:22 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

NILES — Two Niles runners and an Edwardsburg runner earned All-Conference Conference honors at the league meet, which was hosted by the Vikings at Madeline Bertrand Park Oct. 17.

The Vikings’ had Aiden Krueger and Charlie Drew earn all-league honors after placing second and 11th in the boys and girls races, respectively.

Krueger set the all-time Niles cross country record with his time of 15:41. Drew posted a time of 19:44 as she just missed out on a top 10 finish.

Edwardsburg’s Dane Bailey ran a time of 16:16 to finish seventh in the boy’s race.

Otsego’s Steve Long was named Coach of the Year.

Boys All-Wolverine Conference Cross Country

Caleb Wesseldyk, Otsego

Aiden Krueger, Niles

Henry Cox, Plainwell

Sullivan Zietlow, Three Rivers

Isaac Veen, Plainwell

Kenny Sheffer, Otsego

Dane Bailey, Edwardsburg

Aidan Goodwin, Otsego

Donovan Ryan , Plainwell

Matthew Schreiner, Otsego

Logan VanHouten, Otsego

Liam Troutner, Plainwell

Caiden Caswell, Vicksburg

Maguire Johnson, Edwardsburg

Trent Hansen, Plainwell

Skye Smith, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Steve Long, Otsego

Girls All-Wolverine Conference Cross Country

Logan Brazee, Otsego

Megan Germain, Otsego

Emma Hoffman, Otsego

Berkley Holtz, Sturgis

Emma Steele, Vicksburg

Madison Johnson, Paw Paw

Taylor Mitchell, Otsego

Skylar Mejeur, Otsego

Jennifer Hernandez-Medina, Three Rivers

Josie Longcore, Plainwell

Charlie Drew, Niles

Tessa Hatt, Sturgis

Hayden Lemieux, Paw Paw

Sydney Timmons, Otsego

Sydney Bir, Sturgis

Sophia Lemieux, Paw Paw

Coach of the Year

Steve Long, Otsego