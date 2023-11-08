Niles, Edwardsburg runners earn All-Wolverine Conference honors
Published 8:22 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023
NILES — Two Niles runners and an Edwardsburg runner earned All-Conference Conference honors at the league meet, which was hosted by the Vikings at Madeline Bertrand Park Oct. 17.
The Vikings’ had Aiden Krueger and Charlie Drew earn all-league honors after placing second and 11th in the boys and girls races, respectively.
Krueger set the all-time Niles cross country record with his time of 15:41. Drew posted a time of 19:44 as she just missed out on a top 10 finish.
Edwardsburg’s Dane Bailey ran a time of 16:16 to finish seventh in the boy’s race.
Otsego’s Steve Long was named Coach of the Year.
Boys All-Wolverine Conference Cross Country
Caleb Wesseldyk, Otsego
Aiden Krueger, Niles
Henry Cox, Plainwell
Sullivan Zietlow, Three Rivers
Isaac Veen, Plainwell
Kenny Sheffer, Otsego
Dane Bailey, Edwardsburg
Aidan Goodwin, Otsego
Donovan Ryan , Plainwell
Matthew Schreiner, Otsego
Logan VanHouten, Otsego
Liam Troutner, Plainwell
Caiden Caswell, Vicksburg
Maguire Johnson, Edwardsburg
Trent Hansen, Plainwell
Skye Smith, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Steve Long, Otsego
Girls All-Wolverine Conference Cross Country
Logan Brazee, Otsego
Megan Germain, Otsego
Emma Hoffman, Otsego
Berkley Holtz, Sturgis
Emma Steele, Vicksburg
Madison Johnson, Paw Paw
Taylor Mitchell, Otsego
Skylar Mejeur, Otsego
Jennifer Hernandez-Medina, Three Rivers
Josie Longcore, Plainwell
Charlie Drew, Niles
Tessa Hatt, Sturgis
Hayden Lemieux, Paw Paw
Sydney Timmons, Otsego
Sydney Bir, Sturgis
Sophia Lemieux, Paw Paw
Coach of the Year
Steve Long, Otsego