SMC’s Klinger, Andrina win Fall Brawl titles Published 3:07 pm Sunday, October 29, 2023

FLINT — The Southwestern Michigan College wrestling team kicked off the 2023-24 season at the Mott Community College Fall Brawl.

The Roadrunners competed against four-year school like Central Michigan Wrestling Club, Cornerstone University, Davenport University, Grand Valley State University, Michigan Wrestling Club, Michigan State, Adrian College, Albion College, Alma College and the Ohio State Wrestling Club.

Among the junior college schools were Henry Ford College, Muskegon Community College, St. Clair County Community College and host Mott.

Southwestern Michigan brought home a pair of championships, a second, a third and two four-place finishes with a limited number of wrestlers.

Taking first place were Colby Klinger (Mattawan) at 141 pounds and Nathan Andrina (Edwardsburg) at 184 pounds. Finishing second was Vince Arebalo (Crete, Illinois) at 285, while Adrian Sigurani (Eaton Rapids) was third at 125.

Finishing fourth were Seth Onweiler (Beaverton) at 125 pounds and Luke Guerra (Rockford) at 197 pounds.

Klinger defeated Mott’s Damon Eaddy by technical fall (16-1), while Andrina pinned Luke Martin, who was wrestling unattached.

The Roadrunners are back on the mat Saturday at the Patriot Open at Williamsburg, Kentucky.