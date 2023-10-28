Lansing wins outright Western Conference title Published 9:52 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Visiting Lansing locked up the outright Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference champion with a 3-2 win over Lake Michigan College Thursday night.

The Stars defeated the Red Hawks 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19 and 15-6 to finish conference play at 11-1. Lake Michigan finishes as the runner-up with a 9-3 record.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner led the Red Hawks (24-11) with 12 kills, six blocks and an ace. Lake Michigan also got nine kills from Sammi Jurgensen and Faith Lewis. Lewis also had four blocks.

Kaylee McDaniel ended the night with 22 digs and four aces. Olivia Deeb added 10 digs and four aces, while Marcellus freshman Jessica Hand and Dowagiac sophomore Riley Stack had nine and six digs, respectively.

The Red Hawks now turn their attention to the Great Lakes District B Tournament at St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron. Lake Michigan faces Jackson College on Thursday. The winner takes on No. 1 seed Grand Rapids Community College in the quarterfinals.