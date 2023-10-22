Niles sends seniors out with sweep of Paw Paw Published 11:02 am Sunday, October 22, 2023

NILES — The seniors of the Niles volleyball team went out in style with a 3-0- sweep of visiting Paw Paw in Wolverine Conference action Thursday night.

The Vikings defeated the Red Wolves 25-14, 25-12 and 25-20.

“What a great way to send our seniors off,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “All three even had the opportunity to finish the game on the court together in front of their home crowd. Amelia [Florkowski], Zyon [Brazo] and Emerson [xxx] have given it their all four years of their high school career to this program and they will defiantly be missed.”

Flokowski ended the night with a team-high 20 digs and to aces. Neriah Stephens led the Vikings (19-17-5, 3-4 Wolverine Conference) with 12 kills, four aces and two blocks. Bree Lake added nine kills and seven digs, while Nyla Hover had six kills and five digs.

Kaydence Jacobs led Niles with 17 assists. Rylee Grishaber had 15 assists and five digs.