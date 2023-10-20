Buchanan blanks Union City 34-0 Published 11:24 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

BUCHANAN — Jake Franklin threw for 156 yards and four touchdowns as host Buchanan wrapped up the regular season with a 34-0 win over Union City at Memorial Field Friday night.

Franklin threw touchdown passes to Tyler Baker (67 and 12 yards), Nico Finn (40 yards) and Brody Reed (seven yards).

The Bucks (6-3) scored 13 points in the first and third quarters and added a second-quarter touchdown to account for its scoring.

Buchanan finished the night with 270 yards of total offense. Baker led the receivers with four catches for 90 yards, while Finn had three receptions for 58 yards.

Leland Payne led the ground attack with 90 yards on 12 carries. Finn added 23 yards on 12 totes.

The Bucks’ other touchdown came on a 66-yard punt return by Ryan Hickok.

Union City (6-3) finished with 200 yards of total offense, including 163 yards on the ground.

The Bucks were led defensively by Finn with nine tackles, including a pair of loss. AJ Camille-Mcleod also had nine tackles with one for a loss, while Kyle Lewis-Schadler added even stops.

Buchanan will now await the announcement of the Division 6 playoff pairings Sunday evening.