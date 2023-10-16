Krush tryouts Nov. 5-6; informational meeting Oct. 29 Published 11:33 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

NILES — Krush Volleyball Club is hosting tryouts for the 2024 season Sunday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov, 12, at “Krush Courts” in Niles.

Tryouts for the 12 & under teams are from 9-11 a.m.; tryouts for 13U and 14U are from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; tryouts for 15U and 16U are from 1-3 p.m.; tryouts for 17U-18U are from 3-4:30 p.m.

An information meeting will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29.

Krush Volleyball Club is a registered member of USA Volleyball and the AAU. For directions to Krush Courts check the website at krushvbc.com or email dennis.cooper@krushvbc.com