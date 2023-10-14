Niles blows out Trojans to set up title showdown Published 12:34 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

PLAINWELL — The showdown is set.

The Wolverine Conference championship will be decided on the final day of the regular season as No. 4-ranked Paw Paw (8-0, 6-0 Wolverine) travels to No. 9-ranked Niles (7-1, 6-0- Wolverine) Friday night.

Both teams recorded blowout victories in their tune-ups for the title clash.

The Red Wolves defeated Otsego 47-6, while the Vikings scored three defensive touchdowns en route to a 69-0 win over the Trojans Friday night.

Niles exploded for 35 points in the opening 12 minutes of play and never looked back, building a 56-0 halftime lead and forcing a running clock for the entire second half.

Paul Hess scored the first of his two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Vikings get off to the quick start. His longest run covered 21 yards. Quarterback Talon Brawley added a 34-yard touchdown run and Sam Rucker picked up a fumble and returned it 28 yards for a score.

Rucker opened the second-quarter scoring with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown and Alex Cole added a touchdown run of 30 yards to complete the first-half scoring.

Andrew Cutajar was a perfect 7-for-7 in extra point kicks.

In the third quarter, Rucker scored on a 36-yard run and Talen Bennet picked up a fumble and returned it 36 yards to make it 63-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Peyton Gordon capped the scoring with six minutes left in the contest with an 18-yard run.

Niles finished the night with 333 yards rushing, led by Hess, who had 151 yards on eight carries. Rucker added 40 yards and Brawley 36 yards.

Brawley was 2-of-3 passing for 34 yards. Brenden Olsen and Rucker each caught a pass for 18 and 16 yards, respectively.

Defensively, the Vikings held Plainwell to 87 yards rushing and 26 yards passing.

Logan Olsen led the way with 11 tackles, including a sack, while Cole had nine tackles. Hess and Isaiah Moore both finished with six stops.