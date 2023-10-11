Roundup: Bucks, Rangers, Eddies advance to district semifinals Published 10:37 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

BUCHANAN — For the third time this season, the Buchanan Bucks defeated the Dowagiac Chieftains in soccer.

This time though, the 4-1 win advanced the Bucks to the Division 3 District Soccer Tournament semifinals, while the Chieftains’ season comes to an end.

Britain Philip had three of the four Buchanan goals, while Easton May had the other score.

The Bucks led 2-1 at halftime.

“A very physical game with yellow cards on both sides,” said Buchanan Coach Russell Philip. “Happy to be able to come out with the win.”

Dowagiac outshot Buchanan 21-9 but could only come up with a first-half Andres Hernandez goal, which cut the Bucks’ lead to 2-1 with 2:45 remaining.

Mason Frontczak had 20 saves for the Bucks and Tyler Hannapel had five saves for Dowagiac.

“Played a tough game today and we controlled most of the game just couldn’t finish our shots,” said Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “We out shot them by a lot but they capitalized on their opportunities and we couldn’t. The boys played hard and did everything we needed to except finish which is a big part of the game.”

The Bucks advance to face district host Bridgman Oct. 16.

Cassopolis 1, Michigan Lutheran 0

It has been a bumpy season for the Cassopolis soccer team, but the Ranger put it all together Wednesday night as it edged Michigan Lutheran 1-0 in the Division 3 District Soccer Tournament quarterfinals.

David Ramos scored in the 12th minute and Cassopolis made that one-goal advantage stand up the remainder of the match.

“It wasn’t ideal or necessarily pretty, but we got the win,” said Cassopolis Soccer Coach Austin Francis. “Give Michigan Lutheran a lot of credit as they have some players with a lot of talent and the game could have shifted at any moment. We had opportunities to score more and didn’t capitalize on those which we have to improve on. And we need to be better at being creative on the ball and movement off the ball. But at the end of the day I’m proud of our guys for keeping a clean sheet and advancing us to the next game.”

Cassopolis outshot the Titans 18-14.

The Rangers will face New Buffalo in the semifinals on Oct. 16.

Edwardsburg 1, Lakeshore 0

The Eddies advanced to the Division 2 District Soccer Tournament semifinals with a 1-0 win over host Lakeshore Wednesday night.

Edwardsburg got a first-half goal by Grayson Herbert, and like Cassopolis, made it stand up the rest of the match.

The Eddies (11-6) will face St. Joseph, which defeated Coldwater 2-1 in its quarterfinal match, on Oct. 17.

Vicksburg 7, Niles 1

The visiting Bulldogs scored three goals in 59 seconds to break open the Division 2 District quarterfinal match Wednesday night.

Leading 1-0, Vicksburg scored three times between 37:04 and 38:03 to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.

Vicksburg scored three more goals to secure the win. The Bulldogs will face Wolverine Conference foe Sturgis in the semifinals at Lakeshore High School on Oct. 17.