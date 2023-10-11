Niles’ Drew, Krueger take first at tri-meet Published 9:54 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

PAW PAW — The Niles girls’ cross country team finished second at the Wolverine Conference Tri-Meet hosted by Paw Paw Monday.

Three Rivers won the meet with 32 points, while the Vikings finished with 46 points and the host Red Wolves finished with 54 points.

“We ran against Paw Paw and Three Rivers last night,” said Niles Coach Jami Roden. We beat Paw Paw and lost to Three Rivers. That puts us 4-3 for our overall league record and puts in either third or fourth place going into next week’s league meet. I am excited about our win against Paw Paw last night. We had two of our top five runners out last night and the remainder of the team stepped up and got the job done against Paw Paw.”

Niles’ Charlie Drew was the individual winner with a time of 20:35. Aubrey Jackson finished fourth with a time of 21:33 and Claire DevelescHoward seventh with a time of 22:26.

“Charlie Drew, Aubrey Jackson and Claire DevlescHoward ran in the top seven, while Amity Riggenbach and Kylie Hinkle ran exceptionally well for the team in order to beat Paw Paw.”

Aiden Krueger was the individual winner in the boy’s race with a time of 16:27.

Three Rivers was the winner with 28 points, while Paw Paw was second with 39 points and Niles third with 67 points.

Krueger was the lone Viking to crack the top 10.

Niles heads to Dowagiac Thursday to compete in the annual Rock-N-Run.