LMC’S McDaniels wins third Defensive Player of the Year honor Published 8:39 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College’s Kaylee McDaniel has been honored again as the MCCAA Western Conference Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week.

She also received the accolades on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.

The freshman libero from Portage, produced 4.06 digs per set, nine assists and five service aces over a span of four matches.