Roundup: Eddies blank Chieftains; Lancers roll past Vikings Published 8:58 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg and Dowagiac tuned up for Wednesday’s opening round of the Michigan High Athletic Association District Tournament with one final regular season match.

The Eddies made short work of the Chieftains, winning 8-0 in a match that lasted just 40 minutes due to the mercy rule.

Dion Sokhadze had a pair of goals for Edwardsburg, while Grayson Herbert, Owen Kertes and Emrick Zelmer all had a goal and assist. The Eddies also got goals from Luke Phillips, Brock Leniski and Annon Billingsley.

Tre Willard and Kya Bryant had assists for Edwardsburg, which is 10-6 as it heads to Stevensville to face Lakeshore in the first-round of the Division 2 District Tournament.

Dowagiac will head to Buchanan to face the Bucks for the third time this season. Buchanan swept Dowagiac in its Lakeland Conference matches.

Lakeshore at Niles

The visiting Lancers scored four first-half goals and went on to defeat Niles 9-1 in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Eduardo Duran and Chris Judkins both had a pair of goals for Lakeshore.

Niles’ lone goal was scored by Josh McIntyre.

The Vikings will now turn its focus to the opening round of the Division 2 District Tournament on Wednesday. Niles will host Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg.