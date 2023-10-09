Buchanan boys 14th, girls 17th at Portage Invitational Published 5:23 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

PORTAGE — The Buchanan boys and girls cross country teams finished in the top 10 at one of the biggest cross country invitationals in the state of Michigan Saturday.

The 25th annual Portage Invitational drew 234 teams to West Middle School for 17 different races.

The Buchanan boys’ team finished 14th overall in the Division 3 race, while the girls’ team placed 17th. Traverse City St. Francis and Jackson Lumen Christi were the team champions, respectively.

Collin Farmer, of Pewamo-Westphalia took the boy’s individual title with a time of 15:40.

Liam McBeth was the first Buck across the line as he finished 52nd with a time of 17:30.

Jessia Jazwinski, of Hart, was the girl’s individual champion with her time of 17:30.

Emma Miller led Buchanan with a 36th-place finish and a time of 20:38.

Niles finished 31st (girls) and 38th (boys) in the Division 2 races.

Pickney was the girls’ team titlist, while Grand Rapids Christian was the boys’ team champion.

Evan Loughridge, of Pickney, and Gail Vaikutis, of St. Joseph, where the individual winners with times of 15:17 and 17:38, respectively.

Niles’ Aiden Krueger finished 22nd in the boy’s race with a time of 16:06. Charlie Drew was 63rd with a time of 20:36 in the girl’s race.

For more finishers, click here.