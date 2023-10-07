New Dollar General opens on East Main in Niles

Published 9:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

By Max Harden

NILES — Dollar General has opened for business along East Main Street in Niles.

The Niles Planning Commission approved a site plan for 1420 and 1428 East Main St. to facilitate use as a Dollar General during its February meeting, with construction beginning in June. The store will offer health and beauty products, as well as housewares, stationery, seasonal items, basic clothing, packaged food, refrigerated food and frozen food.

