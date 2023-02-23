Planning commission approves site plan for East Main Dollar General Published 3:03 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

NILES — Construction is expected to begin soon on a Dollar General along East Main Street in Niles.

The Niles Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a site plan for 1420 and 1428 East Main St. to facilitate use as a Dollar General.

The store will offer health and beauty products, as well as housewares, stationery, seasonal items, basic clothing, packaged food, refrigerated food and frozen food. Upon completion, it will be the fifth Dollar General store in the greater Niles area.

According to Jason Raleigh of AR Engineering, one of the two parcels features a home that has been unoccupied for close to two decades and the other parcel is vacant. The home would be demolished so construction can begin on the new facility that will be just over 10,000 square feet.

As part of the agreement, the developer will provide a sidewalk along East Main in front of the building. Currently, there is no sidewalk on that side of the street.

Commissioner and Niles City Councilmember John Dicostanzo said he believes the new business and the accompanying sidewalk will improve the walkability of the area, which features dense housing and two local parks.

Other commissioners expressed the support of giving the space a new lease on life.

“I’m not a big fan of a house getting torn down for commercial purposes but it’s been vacant for so long,” said commissioner John Pulling.