The Leaderboard: Area defensive stat leaders after week 6 Published 3:00 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

NILES — Some of the top defensive football players in the Leaderpub area continued their impressive play last week.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 defensive stat leaders heading into week 7. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

Note: Edwardsburg and Dowagiac have not submitted cumulative defensive stats this week

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect five games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Tackles

Joseph Frazier, Brandywine – 61 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 57 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 55 Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 50 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 47 Alex Cole, Niles – 46 James Pleasant, Buchanan – 35

T7. Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 35

Drew Anderson, Buchanan – 34

T9. Dean Roberts, Buchanan – 34

Interceptions

Jaden Ivery, Niles – 3

T2. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T2. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 1

T2. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 1*

T2. Jamal Williams, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 1

T2. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 1

T2. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

Sacks

Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 2.5

T1. Josh Patrolia, Brandywine – 2.5

Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 2

T3. Sam Rucker, Niles – 2

Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 1

T5. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T5. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T5. Mason Smego, Cassopolis – 1*

T5. Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine – 1

T5. Brandon Hamilton, Niles – 1

T5. Jacob Leitch, Dowagiac – 1

T5. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T5. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 1

T5. Lucas Symczack, Dowagiac – 1

T5. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 1

T5. Gabe Thompkins, Buchanan – 1

T5. Kaden Garrod, Niles – 1

Defensive Touchdowns