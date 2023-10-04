The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 6 Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

NILES — Some of the top offensive football players in the Leaderpub area continued their impressive play last week.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into week 6. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

*Cassopolis’ stats reflect five games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Passing yards

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 897 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 555* Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 394 Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 244 Talon Brawley, Niles – 215 Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 84

Carries

Paul Hess, Niles – 105 Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 96 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 92 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 77 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 70 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 51

T6. Talon Brawley, Niles – 51

Leland Payne, Buchanan 50 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 43 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 40*

Rushing yards

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 673 Paul Hess, Niles – 536 Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 496 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435 Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 429 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 405 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 364 Sam Rucker, Niles – 357 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 353 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 340

Receptions

Nico Finn, Buchanan – 27

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 15*

T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 15

Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13 Brenden Olsen, Niles – 12

T5. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 12

Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11* Brock Dye, Brandywine – 8 Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 5 Will Hubbard, Brandywine – 5

T10. Tristan Nesbitt, Buchanan – 5

Receiving yards

1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 418

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 288* Brenden Olsen, Niles – 145 Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232* Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 170 Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 144 Brock Dye, Brandywine – 135 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 123 Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86 Grant Griffin, Edwardsburg – 84

Total touchdowns

Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 12*

T1. Paul Hess, Niles – 12

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 10 Talon Brawley, Niles – 9

T4. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 9

Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8

T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 8

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 5

T9. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 5

T9. Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 5

T9. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 5