The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 6
Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023
NILES — Some of the top offensive football players in the Leaderpub area continued their impressive play last week.
Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into week 6. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.
*Cassopolis’ stats reflect five games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Passing yards
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 897
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 555*
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 394
- Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 244
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 215
- Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 84
Carries
- Paul Hess, Niles – 105
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 96
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 92
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 77
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 70
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 51
T6. Talon Brawley, Niles – 51
- Leland Payne, Buchanan 50
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 43
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 40*
Rushing yards
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 673
- Paul Hess, Niles – 536
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 496
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435
- Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 429
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 405
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 364
- Sam Rucker, Niles – 357
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 353
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 340
Receptions
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 27
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 15*
T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 15
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13
- Brenden Olsen, Niles – 12
T5. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 12
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11*
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 8
- Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 5
- Will Hubbard, Brandywine – 5
T10. Tristan Nesbitt, Buchanan – 5
Receiving yards
1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 418
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 288*
- Brenden Olsen, Niles – 145
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232*
- Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 170
- Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 144
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 135
- Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 123
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86
- Grant Griffin, Edwardsburg – 84
Total touchdowns
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 12*
T1. Paul Hess, Niles – 12
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 10
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 9
T4. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 9
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8
T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 8
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 5
T9. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 5
T9. Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 5
T9. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 5