Roundup: Bobcats win another tourney; Bucks 2-2, Niles 3-2 at invites Published 5:19 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

BRONSON — Another weekend and another tournament championship for the Brandywine volleyball team.

The Bobcats went 5-0 to win the Bronson Polish Classic Invitational on Saturday. Brandywine captured the New Buffalo Invitational two weeks ago. The Bobcats are now 24-8-1 on the season.

Brandywine opened and closed the tournament with three-set victories.

The Bobcats defeated Athens (23-25, 25-19, 15-6) and Hudson (25-12, 25-8) in pool play, but lost to the host Vikings 25-21 and 25-23.

In the semifinals, Brandywine defeated Athens again, this time 25-18 and 25-16 to set up a rematch with Bronson for the championship.

The Bobcats needed three sets, but knocked off the Vikings 26-24, 15-25 and 15-9 to bring home the trophy.

“I’m so proud of the efforts of the team today, they rose to the challenge of the competition and played with tremendous heart and determination throughout the day, especially in the championship against Bronson,” said Brandywine Coach Emily Kohler-Zablocki. “Having lost to Bronson earlier in the day, I was happy to see us start fresh with a new focus and show what the Cats are capable of. We continue to improve as we move through the season and I’m excited to see what the next few weeks as we head towards postseason play.”

Brandywine was led again by its dominating front line of Kadence Brumitt, Kallie Solloway and Julia Babcock. Brumitt had 79 kills, 38 digs and six aces, while Solloway finished with 35 kills. 38 digs and seven aces. Babcock contributed 10 kills.

Emily Knapp finished the tournament with 123 assists, 52 digs and two aces, while Chloe Parker had 31 digs, eight assists and an ace.

Buchanan Volleyball

The Bucks (18-4) went 2-2 at the New Prairie (Indiana) Invitational on Saturday.

Buchanan defeated Wawaseee, Indiana 25-22 and 25-11, as well as, Hebron, Indiana 25-21 and 25-12. The Bucks lost to South Bend Clay 21-25, 28-26 and 15-11, and Marquette 23-25, 25-14 and 15-11.

Chloe Aalfs had 55 kills, 29 digs, two blocks and four aces to lead Buchanan, while also got 13 kills and three blocks from Keegan May. Sophia Bachman finished the day with 10 kills, 27 digs and 90 assists, while Laney Kehoe 28 digs and Riley Capron had 24 digs.

Niles Volleyball

The Vikings (16-14-5) were 3-2 at the Portage Central Invitational on Saturday.

Niles defeated Eaton Rapids (25-18, 25-19), Vicksburg (25-18, 25-14) and Portage Central (21-25, 25-13, 15-13), but lost to Zeeland East (20-25, 25-21, 15-10) and Livonia (25-19, 25-17).

Bree Lake had 38 kills, 1 digs and five aces for the Vikings, who also got 22 kills and 20 digs from Nyla Hover and 17 kills and 12 blocks from Kendall Gerdes.

Amelia Florkowski finished the tournament with 33 digs and five aces, while Rylee Grishaber had 33 assists and four aces.