No. 10-ranked SMC men’s team second at Skipper Invitational Published 4:18 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

PORT HURON — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s cross country team finished second at the Skipper Invitational hosted by St. Clair County Community College Friday.

The 10th-ranked Roadrunners finished behind four-year Rochester, who finished with 29 points, while SMC had 73 points and was the top junior college finisher.

Lansing Community College, which is ranked No. 2 in the latest poll, finished third with 104 points, while Grand Rapids Community College was fourth (158) and St. Clair fifth (159). Lake Michigan College finished 12th with 297 points.

Kyler Dean, of Muskegon Community College, was the individual champion as he ran a time of 27:07.

Ethan Glick (Constantine) led the Roadrunners with an eighth-place finish and a tine of 30:39. Isaiah Beiter (Lawrence) finished 13th (28:48), Micah Ordway (Delton) 17th (29:19) and Evan Stacy (Portage Northern) 20th (29:19).

The Red Hawks were led by Trishan Ashley, who finished 44th with a time of 30:39.

The 10th-ranked SMC women’s cross country team placed fourth with 85 points. Rochester won the women’s title as well with 53 points, while host St. Clair County was second with 68 and Mott Community College third with 84. Lake Michigan College placed fifth with 136 points.

The Red Hawks’ Olivia Ippel was the individual champion with a time of 18:40.

Kierstyn Thompson (Niles) was the top SMC finisher as she placed 16th with a time of 21:51. Morgan Pieczynski (Lockport, Illinois) finished 20th with her time of 22:10.