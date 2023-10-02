Centreville snaps Cassopolis’ three-game winning streak Published 2:32 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Visiting Centreville scored early and often as it cruised to a 56-8 victory over Cassopolis in Southwest 10 Conference football at William F. Scott Field Friday night.

The loss snapped the Rangers’ three-game winning streak. Cassopolis drops to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in conference contests. The Bulldogs improve to 3-3 and 2-1.

Carter Catier scored three touchdowns — two running and one on defense when he intercepted a Jadyn Baucom pass and returned its 30 yards.

Xander Frederick had three touchdowns, a safety and 2-point conversion for Centreville. He scored on a pair of 11-yard runs, caught a 26-yard pass from Kam Wells and had the game’s first conversion on Catier’s first touchdown, which covered eight yards. Catier also score on an 11-yard run.

DeAndre Stout added an 8-yard touchdown and Bo Riley capped the scoring wth a 4-yard run.

Casssopolis, which trailed 20-0 after one quarter and 32-0 at halftime, averted the shutout in the third quarter when Baucom connected with Malachi Ward on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Baucom then scored the 2-point conversion.

The Bulldogs outgained the Rangers 375 to 84 in total offense.

Cassopolis heads to St. Joseph County Friday night to take on the undefeated and league-leading White Pigeon Chiefs.