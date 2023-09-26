Comets increase lead with one jamboree remaining Published 10:18 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

VICKSBURG — The overall lead for defending Lakeland-KVA golf champion Kalamazoo Christian got a bit larger Monday afternoon.

The Comets, who went into the league jamboree at States Golf Course with a 10-point lead over second-place Kalamazoo Hackett, saw the Fighting Irish finish third behind South Haven. Dowagiac, which had been finishing ahead of the Rams, dropped to fourth as its battle for third-place with South Haven took a blow.

In the end, Kalamazoo Christian, which hosts the next jamboree at Heritage Glen Golf Club in Paw Paw on Thursday, has all but locked up another conference championship.

The Comets shot 176 to easily finish ahead of South Haven, which shot 195. Hackett was third with a 196, while the Chieftains were fourth with a 197. Cassopolis finished seventh with a 220 and Berrien Springs ninth with a 300. Brandywine had just one player compete on Monday, so the Bobcats were unable to post a team score.

Defending league medalist Jordyn Bonnema topped the leaderboard once again as she shot 38. KJ Walters of Hackett was the runner-up with a 40, while Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey, who currently stands second in the medalist chase, finished third with a 41.

Cassopolis was led by Kayla Grover’s 48. Brianna Hernandez led the Shamrocks with a 70, while Alli Low shot 68 for the Bobcats.

Thursday will be the final jamboree, while the league will head to Allegan on Monday to play its conference tournament at Cheshire Hills. The Michigan Lutheran jamboree at Bloom Trails, which was canceled due to weather, will not be made up.